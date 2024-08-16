Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 16, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for August 9-16, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
8/13/2024Barnes & Noble Bookseller, IncRetail BookstoreGalleria Blvd # Franklin Tn
8/14/2024Bass Construction Tn LlcConstructionSaddlewood Ln Brentwood Tn
8/9/2024Blake Grimes HandymanHandymanCharles Lane Spring Hill Tn
8/12/2024Bouncing Barnyard LlcInflatable Party RentalsDrumright Rd College Grove Tn
8/12/2024Digimark AdvisorsMarketingHunterwood Ct Brentwood Tn
8/16/2024Elroy Coffee Shop LlcCoffee ShopDowns Blvd Unit Franklin Tn
8/15/2024Home Wash ProExterior Home CleaningSpring Hill Cr Spring Hill Tn
8/10/2024Jose Mv AlenciaHandymanWestminister Dr Unit B Franklin Tn
8/15/2024Pink Mullet Salon SouthHair SalonColumbia Avenue # Franklin Tn
8/13/2024Pleasant Duct & Vent Cleaning ServicesDuct Cleaning/vent CleaningChilde Harolds Cr Brentwood Tn
8/12/2024Simply Shockley LlcEvent ServicesTorrence Trail Spring Hill Tn
8/13/2024The Woodshed BarberMaster BarberAutumn Springs Ct Suite Franklin Tn
8/12/2024VenkusaShort Term RentalPratt Ln Franklin Tn
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here