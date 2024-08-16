Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 16, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for August 9-16, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 8/13/2024 Barnes & Noble Bookseller, Inc Retail Bookstore Galleria Blvd # Franklin Tn 8/14/2024 Bass Construction Tn Llc Construction Saddlewood Ln Brentwood Tn 8/9/2024 Blake Grimes Handyman Handyman Charles Lane Spring Hill Tn 8/12/2024 Bouncing Barnyard Llc Inflatable Party Rentals Drumright Rd College Grove Tn 8/12/2024 Digimark Advisors Marketing Hunterwood Ct Brentwood Tn 8/16/2024 Elroy Coffee Shop Llc Coffee Shop Downs Blvd Unit Franklin Tn 8/15/2024 Home Wash Pro Exterior Home Cleaning Spring Hill Cr Spring Hill Tn 8/10/2024 Jose Mv Alencia Handyman Westminister Dr Unit B Franklin Tn 8/15/2024 Pink Mullet Salon South Hair Salon Columbia Avenue # Franklin Tn 8/13/2024 Pleasant Duct & Vent Cleaning Services Duct Cleaning/vent Cleaning Childe Harolds Cr Brentwood Tn 8/12/2024 Simply Shockley Llc Event Services Torrence Trail Spring Hill Tn 8/13/2024 The Woodshed Barber Master Barber Autumn Springs Ct Suite Franklin Tn 8/12/2024 Venkusa Short Term Rental Pratt Ln Franklin Tn

