Williamson County New Business Licenses for August 16, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for August 9-16, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|8/13/2024
|Barnes & Noble Bookseller, Inc
|Retail Bookstore
|Galleria Blvd # Franklin Tn
|8/14/2024
|Bass Construction Tn Llc
|Construction
|Saddlewood Ln Brentwood Tn
|8/9/2024
|Blake Grimes Handyman
|Handyman
|Charles Lane Spring Hill Tn
|8/12/2024
|Bouncing Barnyard Llc
|Inflatable Party Rentals
|Drumright Rd College Grove Tn
|8/12/2024
|Digimark Advisors
|Marketing
|Hunterwood Ct Brentwood Tn
|8/16/2024
|Elroy Coffee Shop Llc
|Coffee Shop
|Downs Blvd Unit Franklin Tn
|8/15/2024
|Home Wash Pro
|Exterior Home Cleaning
|Spring Hill Cr Spring Hill Tn
|8/10/2024
|Jose Mv Alencia
|Handyman
|Westminister Dr Unit B Franklin Tn
|8/15/2024
|Pink Mullet Salon South
|Hair Salon
|Columbia Avenue # Franklin Tn
|8/13/2024
|Pleasant Duct & Vent Cleaning Services
|Duct Cleaning/vent Cleaning
|Childe Harolds Cr Brentwood Tn
|8/12/2024
|Simply Shockley Llc
|Event Services
|Torrence Trail Spring Hill Tn
|8/13/2024
|The Woodshed Barber
|Master Barber
|Autumn Springs Ct Suite Franklin Tn
|8/12/2024
|Venkusa
|Short Term Rental
|Pratt Ln Franklin Tn
