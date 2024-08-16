Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint on Spring Hill’s Main Street August 30

On Friday, August 30th, the Spring Hill Police Department will host a sobriety checkpoint in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main St. in the area of Crossings Blvd. Advance notice is required per Tennesssee case law.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday, 490 vehicle crash fatalities were reported nationwide. Of the 490 deaths, 39% involved a drunk driver.

Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday in 2022, 47% of those drivers were drunk, with a blood alcohol content of .08 (per se legal limit) or higher.

Police remind citizens to choose a designated driver or a rideshare this Labor Day weekend. So far, in 2024, SHPD officers have arrested 91 drivers for suspected DUI.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email