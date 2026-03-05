When will Whataburger Open in Franklin?

Whataburger is expanding in Middle Tennessee this spring as the company announces plans to open three new restaurants across the region. The first location will open in Franklin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at 3075 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN, 37067. Additional restaurants in East Nashville and Columbia will open soon, with the grand opening dates to be announced.

To celebrate the Franklin opening, the team has planned a morning full of festivities, including a ribbon-cutting and a year of free Whataburger for the first three lucky customers in line (first in drive-thru lanes A&B and the first inside the lobby). Others will receive a Whataburger swag bag plus a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit while supplies last.

“Our team is excited to introduce Whataburger’s bold, made-to-order favorites to the Franklin community with our new restaurant at 3075 Mallory Lane,” Operating Partner Jorge Palma said in a release. “We want this restaurant to be more than just a place to grab a burger — our team is committed to showing up for Franklin, supporting local schools and organizations, and building genuine connections with the neighbors we’re proud to serve.”

The burger brand opened its first location in Williamson County, in Brentwood (5004 Maryland Way), in May 2025. The Whataburger website shows they are still hiring for this location; those interested in employment should apply here.

