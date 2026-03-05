Page High Celebrates 50 Years

Page High is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and the school is inviting the community to join the fun.

On April 30, the Page High PTO will host a special 50th anniversary event at the Harpeth Hotel in Franklin. The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a silent auction. The proceeds will fund a new outdoor amphitheater that will serve as a gathering space for community events and student activities for years to come.

“Page High runs deep in my DNA,” said PHS Class of 1981 alumnus Buddy Tate. “I started attending the day it opened in the fall of 1975. I had a great experience, and I keep up with many friends from there today. Both of my children graduated from Page, and I remain involved with improving and maintaining the outside of the campus, making it more enjoyable for the students and the Rudderville community.”

Tickets cost $150 per person and are available for purchase online. Page High staff members may purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $100, and there is also an option to sponsor a teacher’s attendance for $100.

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email