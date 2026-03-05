New Italian Restaurant Pelato Now Open in Franklin

Brooklyn-based Italian restaurant Pelato has made its way to Franklin. Owned by Chef Anthony Scotto, the restaurant first brought its old-school Italian charm to Nashville in 2023 and has now opened a second Tennessee location at 1914 Galleria Boulevard in CoolSprings Galleria — the former home of Party Fowl

The restaurant shared on social media that reservations are now live. We would advise making a reservation before stopping by this new local spot. Make your reservation here. Note: Due to high demand, dining is limited to two hours per table. Currently, the restaurant is open for dinner seven days a week, starting at 5 pm on weekdays and 4:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Plans to add lunch hours are underway and will be announced at a later time.

For those who haven’t visited the Nashville location, you can expect traditional pasta dishes, featuring family recipes, playful cocktails & frozen drinks, and a traditional Sunday Supper. The menu is built around tapas-style small plates, so you can sample a range of dishes and pass them around the table, turning the meal into a shared experience rather than a single entrée.

A standout on the menu is the Radiatori Vodka dish, made with tomato, cream, Calabrian chili, and Parmigiano Reggiano. The fried calamari is available in two ways; this dish lets you choose between crispy or drenched in arrabbiata sauce—personally, we are always drawn to fried calamari, especially when it’s done right. The dry version comes perfectly crisp with candied peppers and a side of arrabbiata for dipping, while the drenched option leans into bold flavor, coated in a spicy arrabbiata sauce with teardrop peppers for an extra kick. A popular dessert item is the cannoli chips and dip, house-made sweet ricotta cream, and chocolate chips, a dessert that is light but is also the perfect way to end a meal.

Take a look at our photos and video from the restaurant.

