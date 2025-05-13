Photos: Whataburger Grand Opening in Brentwood

Whataburger opened its first location in Williamson County on Monday, May 12th.

The new restaurant at 5004 Maryland Way is the 19th location to open in the Middle Tennessee area, employing 70 people.

“As the region grows, so does the demand for the bold, fresh flavors of Whataburger,” Operating Partner Abigail Garcia said. “We are more than happy to meet that demand from our newest location at 5004 Maryland Way—our first in Williamson County.”

The restaurant will open with a 24-hour d rive-thru and dining room service , plus ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com for curbside pickup and delivery .

Take a look at photos from the opening below.

