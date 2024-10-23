When Will Raising Cane’s Open in Franklin?

In March of 2024, we reported that Raising Cane’s confirmed it was building a location in Franklin at the former Miller’s Ale House site.

The brand-new restaurant at 7087 Bakers Bridge Road has been under construction for quite some time. We asked when the new location would open, and a representative from Raising Cane’s shared, “Raising Cane’s is slated to bring our ONE LOVE® —crave-able Chicken Finger meals—to Franklin, TN, early 2025.” This will be the first location in Williamson County.

Raising Cane’s has been expanding in middle Tennessee—a location opened on White Bridge Road in Nashville, a flagship store opened on Broadway, and a Murfreesboro location will open this week.

Raising Cane’s will open its first location in Rutherford County, 2420 Medical Center Parkway, in Murfreesboro, on Thursday, Oct. 24th.

The doors on grand opening day officially open at 9 a.m., but Raising Cane’s is encouraging fans to secure a place in line as the party will start early with an array of can’t-miss giveaways and celebrations for the Community, including:

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 7 to 8 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after the entry period closes. Customers must be present to win.

For the first 100 dine-in customers who purchase a combo, we’re offering a commemorative hat and a free Box Combo card (the free card is valid on a return visit).

A check presentation to Beesley Animal Foundation.

A DJ spinning tunes to entertain Customers throughout the day.

