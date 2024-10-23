WCS Celebrates October Bus Drivers of the Month

It is time to celebrate the October Bus Drivers of the Month!

This month’s honorees include Richard Palmer, Wesley Brown, Richard Brann, Michael Matthiess, Rhonda Kitchens and June Panos. A ceremony was held on October 22 to honor the winners, and Sonic Drive-In provided each driver or attendant with a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate.

All drivers and attendants were nominated by the community for going above and beyond. If you know a bus driver that you would like to celebrate, nominate him or her as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website . Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

Source: WCS

