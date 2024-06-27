When Are Personal Fireworks Allowed in Spring Hill?

With Independence Day quickly approaching, Spring Hill Police in reminding citizens about the City Ordinance for the discharge of fireworks.

There are only certain days in which one can discharge fireworks within Spring Hill city limits, and the Fourth of July is one of those days.

Fireworks are allowed to be discharged on the holiday between noon and 11 p.m.

Police will respond to fireworks complaints outside of this time period or if someone is using fireworks in an otherwise unlawful manner.

If you wish to report a firework complaint, please contact our non-emergency dispatch number at 931-486-2632, or 911 if it’s an emergency.

