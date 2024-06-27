Are Consumer Fireworks Allowed in Franklin?

Because of safety concerns and fire hazards, consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns, are illegal in Franklin. The sale of fireworks is also not permitted in the city.

Because many vendors set up fireworks stands just outside the city limits, residents may not realize when they purchase fireworks in the county that they cannot be used in the city.

The city’s 1999 ordinance banning fireworks allows enforcement by the police, as well as the fire department. Violators may face fines and may be held liable for damages.

This is a friendly reminder from the FFD and @FranklinTNPD: Setting off consumer fireworks (including sparklers) is not allowed in Franklin. This ordinance was put in place in 1999 due to structure fires, brush fires, and serious injuries caused by consumer fireworks. We ask… pic.twitter.com/PqJBfyPJaX — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) June 21, 2024

In 2020, consumer fireworks caused two reported house fires in Franklin – one on the 4th of July, and one on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, no one was hurt in either incident.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals. For fireworks facts and safety tips, click HERE.

If you plan to use consumer fireworks outside Franklin, follow these safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Learn how to apply for a commercial fireworks permit HERE.

