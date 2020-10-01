What’s New to Streaming in October 2020

Michael Carpenter
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this October 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

New on Netflix October 2020

1New on Netflix: October 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2020. Highlights this month include The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hubie Halloween. Read More

Netflix New Halloween Movies for Kids and Family

2Netflix New Halloween Movies for Kids and Family

Thrills, frights and Halloween delights are heading to Netflix this spooky season. Whether you’re a diehard horror fanatic or prefer less tricks and more treats, there’s a series or film for every ghoul to enjoy. Here are some new kids and family Netflix releases for Halloween 2020. Read More

3Netflix and Chills 2020

Thrills, frights and Halloween delights are heading to Netflix this spooky season. Whether you’re a diehard horror fanatic or prefer less tricks and more treats, there’s a series or film for every ghoul to enjoy. Read More

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

4Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

October brings new Amazon Original Movies, Series, and Specials including the family-friendly Bug Diaries Halloween Special; Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers, a reality competition series from Prime Gaming. Read More

Blumhouse to Release 8 Scary Movies on Amazon Prime

5Blumhouse to Release 8 Scary Movies on Amazon Prime

October marks the launch of “Welcome to The Blumhouse,” a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Read More

 

Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2020

6Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2020. Read More

 

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

7Everything Coming to Disney Plus in October 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2020. Read More

 

Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2020

8Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2020

Start sweater weather season off right with exciting new original series and A-list blockbuster movies coming this October to HBO Max. Max Originals debuting in the month include the new Sundance award-winning film Charm City Kings. Read More

 

