Netflix and Chills 2020

Thrills, frights and Halloween delights are heading to Netflix this spooky season. Whether you’re a diehard horror fanatic or prefer less tricks and more treats, there’s a series or film for every ghoul to enjoy.
Available October 1
A.M.I.
Cape Fear
Evil: Season 1
House of 1,000 Corpses
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available October 16
Unfriended
Available October 18
ParaNorman
1#Alive (Now Streaming)
Oh Jun-u wakes up and finds a note from his mom that says his family went on vacation without him. He turns on TV and the news anchor says that an outbreak is spreading nationwide, with the infected showing signs of cannibalism. Trailer
2The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Now Streaming)
Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Trailer
3The Paramedic (Available Sept. 16)
After an accident leaves him confined to a wheelchair and wallowing in depression unable to face his new life, Angel decides to channel his rage, getting even with those who, in his eyes, have betrayed him.
4Ratched (Available Sept. 18)
From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. Trailer
5Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Available Oct. 1)
1900: A rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events is unleashed that will threaten both families’ futures.
6The Binding (Available Oct. 2)
While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.
7Vampires vs. The Bronx (Available Oct. 2)
A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.
8To the Lake (Available Oct. 7)
Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.
9Hubie Halloween (Available Oct. 7)
Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert.
10The Haunting of Bly Manor (Available Oct. 9)
From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. Teaser
11A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Available Oct. 14)
When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.
12Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Available Oct. 19)
In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.
13Rebecca (Available Oct. 21)
After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers. Trailer
14Cadaver (Available Oct. 22)
Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey where humanity is being put to a test
15Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Available Oct. 28)
Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever.
16His House (Available Oct. 30)
After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.
17The Day of the Lord (Available Oct. 30)
Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him.
18La Révolution (Available Oct.)
1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin – the future inventor of the world famous ‘Guillotine’ – uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. Teaser