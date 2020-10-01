Fall Treats Have Arrived at Three Dog Bakery!

Fall is here and we’re celebrating with our delicious just-for-pups fall treats. After a scorching hot summer, seeing an overnight low of 49ºF on the weather app this week is making our hearts skip a beat!

You know what else makes our hearts skip a beat? Pumpkin! We’ve gone pumpkin spice crazy with our case treats and whipped up a range of fall-inspired dog treats. So, as the weather drops this week, be sure to celebrate by stopping in and picking up a special case treat for your furry friend.

Here’s a sampling of what we’re stocking in the case this month:

Pumpkin Lab Loaf (wheat-free)

Spooky Small Pupcakes

Let Them Eat Carrot Cake

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cookies

Peanut Mutter Cups

Candy Corn Pupcakes

Barkenstein Boxer Brownie

Bone Cakes (Medium and Mini sizes)

Collie Cannoli

PB Lickety Split (grain-free)

Pumpkin Spice Grain Free Lickety Split (Ice Cream Treat)

Growl-O-Ween Cremes

A variety of Halloween treats!

We love mixing up our selections of delicious fresh-baked dog treats throughout the season to reflect our favorite flavors and decorations. If your dog has a sensitive stomach or special dietary needs, please note that we cater to allergy-friendly options like wheat-free and grain-free. We also offer a variety of textures, from soft to crunchy.

Stay and Shop… Or Grab-And-Go

Looking for something special for your pup? Come on in! Our case is always freshly stocked, so there’s no need to call ahead. Come visit our Mt. Juliet location anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Grab a handful of doggone good, just-for-dog goodies. Prefer not to come inside? We’ve got you covered! Please place your order for curbside pick-up here!

Three Dog Bakery is located at:

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For information, call (615) 701-2128 or contact Three Dog Bakery online.