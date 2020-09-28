New on Netflix: October 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2020. Highlights this month include The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, and more.

October 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

All Because of You

Bakugan: Armored Alliance season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego season 3

Code Lyoko season 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

EVIL: Season 1

Familiar Wife season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Veronica

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Human Nature

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood

The Parkers: Season 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger Than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch season 4

You Cannot Hide season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

The Binding

Dick Johnson is Dead

Emily in Paris

Oloture

Serious man

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. The Bronx

You’ve Got This

October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

October 6

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away from Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween

Schitt’s Creek season 6

To The Lake

October 9

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts season 3

October 13

The Cabin With Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky

Moneyball

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half season 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain

One on One season 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

October 16

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3

Someone Has to Die

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

October 18

Paranorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit

October 27

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

October 28

Holidate

Metallica Through the Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

You Animal!

October 30

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil season 4

Suburra season 3

October 31