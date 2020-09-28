New on Netflix: October 2020

By
Michael Carpenter
-
New on Netflix October 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2020. Highlights this month include The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, and more.

October 1

  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • Along Came a Spider
  • A.M.I.
  • All Because of You
  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance season 2
  • Basic Instinct
  • Black ’47
  • Cape Fear
  • Carmen Sandiego season 3
  • Code Lyoko season 1-4
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • Employee of the Month
  • Enemy at the Gates
  • EVIL: Season 1
  • Familiar Wife season 1
  • Fargo
  • Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
  • Free State of Jones
  • Ghost Rider
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Good Morning, Veronica
  • Gran Torino
  • Her
  • House of 1,000 Corpses
  • Hunt for the Wilderpeople
  • Human Nature
  • I’m Leaving Now
  • The Longest Yard (1974)
  • Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood
  • The Parkers: Season 1-5
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits
  • Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire
  • The Prince & Me
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • The Outpost
  • Stranger Than Fiction
  • Superman Returns
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization
  • Troy
  • The Unicorn season 1
  • WarGames
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle
  • The Worst Witch season 4
  • You Cannot Hide season 1

October 2

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
  • The Binding
  • Dick Johnson is Dead
  • Emily in Paris
  • Oloture
  • Serious man
  • Song Exploder
  • Vampires vs. The Bronx
  • You’ve Got This

October 4

  • Colombiana
  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

October 6

  • Saturday Church
  • StarBeam: Halloween Hero
  • Walk Away from Love

October 7

  • Hubie Halloween
  • Schitt’s Creek season 6
  • To The Lake

October 9

  • Deaf U
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 2: Rio
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Ginny Weds Sunny
  • The Haunting of Bly Manor
  • Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12

  • Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts season 3

October 13

  • The Cabin With Bert Kreischer
  • Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14

  • Alice Junior
  • BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky
  • Moneyball

October 15

  • A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
  • Batman: The Killing Joke
  • Half & Half season 1-4
  • Love Like the Falling Rain
  • One on One season 1-5
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2, Part 1
  • Rooting for Roona
  • Social Distance

October 16

  • Dream Home Makeover
  • Grand Army
  • La Révolution
  • The Last Kids on Earth Book 3
  • Someone Has to Die
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Unfriended

October 18

  • Paranorman

October 19

  • Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2

October 20

  • Carol
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

October 21

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
  • Rebecca

October 22

  • Bending the Arc
  • Cadaver
  • The Hummingbird Project
  • Yes, God, Yes

October 23

  • Barbarians
  • Move
  • Over the Moon
  • Perdida
  • The Queen’s Gambit

October 27

  • Blood of Zeus
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt season 4
  • Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
  • Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

October 28

  • Holidate
  • Metallica Through the Never
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
  • Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
  • You Animal!

October 30

  • Bronx
  • The Day of the Lord
  • His House
  • Somebody Feed Phil season 4
  • Suburra season 3

October 31

  • The 12th Man

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here