Luxury Listings – New Construction in Brentwood & Franklin

These days, who doesn’t want a little more space and fresher air? If you’re looking for a luxury home with stunning views and plenty of space to call your own, look no further than 4701 Farmstead Lane, Lot A – a new listing from luxury Franklin realtor® Susan Gregory.

4701 Farmstead Lane, Lot A

Enjoy country living with city conveniences in the Farmstead. This gorgeous home features a three-car garage, open living areas, family room with fireplace and built-ins, and kitchen with a large island, pantry, and professional appliances (including a 42” refrigerator).

Enjoy a main level master bedroom and master bath with separate vanities, tub and separate shower, and dual walk-in closets; all bedrooms are connected to a bathroom and have large walk-in closets; plenty of storage space; bonus room with wet bar plus a kid’s den/second bonus room; front covered porch and rear covered porch with fireplace; plenty of room for a pool!

4701 Farmstead Lane is zoned for Creekside Elementary, Page Middle and Page High. All three schools are within 2.5 miles of this home.

$1,540,000

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,989 square feet

3.14 acres

The Reserve at Raintree Forest | Brentwood, TN

Located within 25 minutes of downtown Nashville, Raintree Forest is a highly sought-after community in Williamson County. Though well-established, Raintree Forest is also home to many new construction homes with completion dates ranging from October/November 2020 to June/July 2021. Secure your future home now and select your own paint and finishes.

Enjoy the community’s extensive walking trails, pool, common green space, community playground, tennis courts and more. Additionally, when you call the Reserve at Raintree Forest home, you’ll benefit from living less than three miles from four of the top schools in the state of Tennessee! Luxury Brentwood realtor® Susan Gregory is pleased to present the following listings in Raintree Forest.

1593 Eastwood Drive, Lot 123

$1,449,900

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; two half-baths

5,476 square feet

Completion: October/November 2020

1596 Eastwood Drive, Lot 110

$1,349,900

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; one half-bath

4,533 square feet

Completion: November/December 2020

1587 Eastwood Drive, Lot 126

$1,555,000

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; one half-bath

4,763 square feet

Completion: TBD

1610 Treehouse Court, Lot 112

$1,049,900

4 bedrooms

3 full baths; one half-bath

3,630 square feet

Completion: Mid-February 2021

1604 Eastwood Drive, Lot 116

$1,599,900

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; three half-baths

5,844 square feet

Completion: March 2021

1599 Eastwood Drive, Lot 120

$1,599,900 with finished basement and elevator; $1,425,000 with unfinished basement and no elevator

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; two half-baths

5,890 square feet

Completion: June/July 2021

1584 Eastwood Drive, Lot 105

$1,369,900

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; two half-baths

4,573 square feet

Completion: June/July 2021

1586 Eastwood Drive, Lot 106

$TBD

5 bedrooms

5 full baths; two half-baths

4,790 square feet

Completion: TBD

