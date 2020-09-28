Win a Virtual “Hang” with Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

While this year’s Heritage Ball is cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Heritage Foundation’s annual auction that accompanies the ball each year is being held as a virtual fundraising event. The auction is live now through October 4.

Taking on the theme “Make it Happen,” the 2020 online auction is packed with unique opportunities to dream, celebrate and live big as our community unites in this challenging year, says Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley.

The auction features more than 50 items, services and unique experiences including:

luxurious trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

a private virtual “hang” with country artists Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans;

a custom-made porch bed swing

a downtown princess tea party with a real fairytale princess

antique jewelry from Walton’s on Main Street

a private dinner and movie at The Franklin Theatre.

The full list of auction items is available HERE.

Proceeds from the auction will support the foundation’s operating budget which includes staffing, preservation and education programs, and downtown Franklin’s Main Street America program.

For more information on the auction and to register to bid, visit Heritage2020.givesmart.com. The auction is live now and runs through October 4.

ABOUT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF WILLIAMSON COUNT

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Foundation brings county history to about 3,000 school children each year through the Heritage Classroom program as well as walking tours of downtown Franklin. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas bring hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the organization’s newest division and current restoration project, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage. org.