WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 2

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 2. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who are unable to physically attend the games, several home games will be livestreamed.

The high school home football games will be livestreamed by the school’s media program or by WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Home

Franklin High versus Centennial High – WC-TV

Page High versus Summit High

Ravenwood High versus Dickson County High

Away