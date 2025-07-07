New Music this Week-July 7, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Chas Collins
Country artist Chas Collins celebrates faith, freedom, and patriotism in his powerful new single, “No Place I’d Rather Be”, a heartfelt tribute to the American spirit and the land that shaped him.
Take a listen here.
2Lee Brice
Lee Brice, has enlisted some of his fellow blue-collar Country brothers – Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson, and Rob Hatch (aka The Traler Park) for his latest release, “Said No Country Boy Ever,” out now.
“I know y’all love all my boys that are on this song with me. I’m just thankful that after all the years of us making music, tearing up pavement, and making memories together, that y’all can all finally experience a little piece of the Traler Park!” shared Lee Brice.
Take a listen here.
3Dorothy and Lanie Gardner
Rock powerhouse Dorothy returns with a fierce new outlaw country remix of her hit single “Tombstone Town,” featuring gritty, soulful vocals from country star Lanie Gardner.
The “Outlaw Country Remix” melds haunting harmonies, searing guitars, and a fearless dose of Southern swagger, fusing Dorothy’s hard-hitting rock edge with Lanie’s authentic country soul. Their distinctive voices intertwine, creating a dynamic push-and-pull that elevates the track’s emotional intensity and outlaw spirit.
Take a listen here.
4Tyler Childers
7x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, musician and performer Tyler Childers releases longtime fan-favorite song, “Oneida,” out now. “Oneida” is from Childers’ highly anticipated new album, Snipe Hunter, which will be released July 25 via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.
Take a listen here.
5Chase Rice
Just in time for Independence Day cookouts and back-road getaways, Chase Rice delivers “Two Tone Trippin’”– a jangly, guitar-picking joyride that captures the heart of summer and the spirit of a classic American truck. Featuring fellow singer-songwriter Wyatt McCubbin.
Take a listen here.
6Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch cranks the volume this Fourth of July with the release of his high-octane Club Set Remixes EP, a five-track fusion of country charm and dance-floor fire. This adrenaline-pumping project reinvents some of Lynch’s biggest hits through the lens of late-night club sets and sun-drenched pool parties that have become “must see” experiences in Vegas, Nashville and beyond.
Take a listen here.
7Paulina Jayne
Rising artist-songwriter, Paulina Jayne, releases a surprise new single called “Changed,” available everywhere now. Co-written with artist-writers, Grace Gonzalez and Ryan Ladd, “Changed” is Paulina’s follow-up to her track “Each Time I Fell.” Both songs feature the same powerhouse team of musicians, producers, and creatives behind the scenes.
Take a listen here.
