New Music this Week-July 7, 2025

2 Lee Brice

Lee Brice, has enlisted some of his fellow blue-collar Country brothers – Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson, and Rob Hatch (aka The Traler Park) for his latest release, “Said No Country Boy Ever,” out now.

“I know y’all love all my boys that are on this song with me. I’m just thankful that after all the years of us making music, tearing up pavement, and making memories together, that y’all can all finally experience a little piece of the Traler Park!” shared Lee Brice.

Take a listen here.