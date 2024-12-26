What You Need to Know About Nashville’s Big Bash New Year’s Eve Event

The live show for Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will be headlined and co-hosted by four-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Keith Urban, along with headliners Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, and more. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. The five-hour CBS special will air live on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (7 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CT), and feature powerful back-to-back performances across multiple time zones live from Music City.

This marks the 16th annual New Year’s Eve concert and the eighth year at Bicentennial Park. The event will include the famed red Music Note, which will be dropped on a 138-foot tower at midnight to ring in the new year. As a live event, Big Bash generates as much as $39 million in direct visitor spending and attendance of 200,000+, with more than half being local residents.

HIGHLIGHTS

This year marks the 16th New Year’s Eve event and eighth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The Music Note drops at the stroke of midnight with a 90-second fireworks display from the tower 350 feet in the sky and fireworks over 500 feet in the sky from Capitol Hill.

CNN will broadcast the Music Note Drop at midnight CT. Charitable Partner: Red Frogs USA

Nashville’s Big Bash is partnering with Red Frogs USA, a nonprofit with a Nashville presence that provides early intervention and harm minimization during large events and music festivals. At a Red Frogs tent in State Lot 4, volunteers will give away cups of water and provide a free phone charging station. Red Frogs volunteers will also rove around the event site to ensure patrons are safe and to provide immediate help where needed. Red Frogs is the Big Bash charitable partner. One dollar from each official Nashville’s Big Bash event t-shirt sold will support Red Frogs.Donations to Red Frogs can be made at redfrogs.com/donate (scroll to Nashville, TN) or by texting “Red Frogs” to 77977.

Sober Space

New this year, Nashville’s Big Bash will introduce a dedicated Sober Space for the recovery community, providing a welcoming environment for individuals, families, and allies of those in recovery from addiction and alcoholism. Sober Space at Nashville’s Big Bash will provide an alcohol-free environment and foster fellowship and connection with others in recovery. Sober Space is in partnership with Cumberland Heights and will be on the south side of the event site near the Celebrate Responsibly tent hosted by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Sensory Inclusion Bags by KultureCity

Nashville’s Big Bash is introducing Sensory Bags by KultureCity, which works with venues and events to help make them Sensory Inclusive for individuals with sensory needs. Some common diagnoses often associated with sensory processing impairment include Autism, ADHD, anxiety, PTSD, Down’s Syndrome, Parkinson’s, dementia, and traumatic brain injuries.

Sensory Bags will include noise-canceling headphones for those sensitive to sound; strobe-reduction sunglasses to minimize visual discomfort caused by bright or flickering lights; fidget tools, which can help relieve anxiety; visual cue card, which provides clear visual instructions or reminders; and a feeling thermometer card, a tool allowing individuals to express their emotions visually. Sensory Bags will be available at the Info Booths.

Clear bag policy

A clear bag policy will be in place. Clear bags, no larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″, and non-transparent wallets and cases, no larger than 4.5″ by 6.5″, are permitted. Locker rentals will be available on Rep. John Lewis Way near the main entrance, Rosa L. Parks Boulevard between Nashville Farmers’ Market and the Tennessee State Museum, and on Rep. John Lewis Way south of Jefferson Street. Clear bags will be available for purchase on-site at locker locations.

COMMUNITY PARTNER

Safe Bar

In partnership with the Sexual Assault Center, key Bar and security staff are trained in bystander intervention and awareness. Safe Bar helps create safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for patrons and staff in places where alcohol is served. Free coasters that can detect drugs in drinks will be available. Last year’s New Year’s Eve event was Tennessee’s first Safe Bar event, followed by Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th earlier this year. For more information, visit SafeBarApp.org, call 866-811-7473, or chat at sacenter.org.

FUN FACTS

Music Note and Tower: The red Music Note tower is 138 feet tall. The Music Note is 16 feet tall and weighs approximately 400 pounds. It is made of aluminum and acrylic. The Music Note has 13,000 LED pixels.

Biodegradable Confetti: 100 pounds of confetti will shower down on revelers at the stroke of midnight. The rice paper confetti will be cleaned up immediately after the event concludes. Any confetti that is missed during cleanup should dissolve within two rainfalls.

Production Crew: On the busiest day of setup, more than 300 production crew members will work to build the stage and set up other elements for the concert, fireworks, and Music Note Drop.

Production Equipment: The event will use 75 production trucks, 88 pieces of heavy equipment, 970 lighting fixtures, more than 10 million pixels of LED, over four miles of fiber optic video cable, 2,600 cable ramps, more than five miles of power cable lines to power the event, 180 audio speakers and 25,000 square feet of flooring. The stage will be 7,200 square feet.

Video Screens and Message Boards: Twelve throughout the event site, including three within the concert viewing area.

GETTING AROUND

Info Tents: There will be two information booths: One is off Sixth Avenue in State Lot 4 near the heated tent, and another is off Seventh Avenue north of the Farmers’ Market. Fill out a survey and earn the chance to win VIP viewing access or a guitar signed by Eric Church. QR codes will be available so surveys can be done from a mobile phone. Event information teams will roam the site to assist visitors with details like the concert schedule and where everything is located. “Lost and Found” will be located at the Info Tents until 10pm on event day and at the Nashville Visitor Center from 12-5pm on New Year’s Day.

Heated Tents: To help keep attendees comfortable, two heated tents will be available – in State Lot 4 and the Jack Daniel’s Lounge in State Lot 8 at Sixth Avenue and Harrison.

Phone charging station and bag lockers: The phone charging station will be located at the heated tent in State Lot 4 and the Jack Daniel’s Lounge heated tent in State Lot 8. Please, no large bags, but locker rentals will be available on Sixth Avenue near the main entrance, off Rosa Parks Boulevard near the Tennessee State Museum, and on Rep. John Lewis Way south of Jefferson Street.

Food trucks: The main cluster will be located in State Lot 4 and State Lot 8. Hot dog vendors will be along Seventh and Sixth Avenues. Beverage stations will be around the event site.

Photo Ops and Selfie Stations: Advance Financial Picture Frame and giant 2025 numerals will be located near the Carillon bell towers. Additional photo location includes the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree in State Lot 4.

Celebrate Responsibly: A Designated Driver Zone tent will offer complimentary coffee, sodas, water, and light snacks provided by Crav’n Flavors, presented by Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Located just inside the main entrance near the Sixth Avenue and Harrison Street roundabout.

Portable toilets: More than 250 will be located at three locations – Jackson Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, Rep. John Lewis Way behind the heated tent in State Lot 4 and Harrison Street near Sixth Avenue.

Merchandise: Event merchandise will be on sale in two trailers located near the heated tent in State Lot 4 and Seventh Avenue near the Farmers’ Market. Items include short-sleeve event t-shirts, event hoodies, hats, beanies, gloves, and koozies. Hours are 5:30-11pm.

Nashville Farmers’ Market: The building will be closed to the public for a private, ticketed event.

ATM: The ATM is located near the heated tent in State Lot 4.

Attendees should expect to walk through metal detectors as they enter.Clear bag policy will be in place. Locker rentals will be available on Sixth Avenue near the main entrance, on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard between Nashville Farmers’ Market and the Tennessee State Museum and on Rep. John Lewis Way south of Jefferson Street. Clear bags will be available for purchase on site. Exits will be clearly marked with giant illuminated globes. A complete list of House Rules is available.

Permitted items

Clear bags, no larger than 12” by 12” by 6”

Non-transparent wallets and cases, no larger than 4.5” by 6.5”

Personal cameras

Prohibited items

No bags not fitting those specified as permissible.

No handheld umbrellas of any kind

No guns, knives, weapons or other dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No outside alcoholic beverages (Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are permitted.)

No illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (service animals are permitted)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, Jump, Gotcha, Bolt), or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No other noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the designated Freedom of Expression zone

No chairs of any type

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground or using ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No blankets or ground tarps

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks or selfie sticks

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No smoking, e-cigs or vaping outside of designated smoking area

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks or poles

No pepper spray

Phone recordings of concerts are illegal: No bootleg recordings, streaming or reposting.

Ride Share & Taxi Services Drop Off and Pick Up Locations

Jack Daniel’s is offering $10 off an Uber ride with a QR code.

James Robertson Parkway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street between Sixth Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

Ride Share & Taxi Staging Area

As available, parking lots located at Tenth Circle North near Charlotte Avenue

ADA Vehicle Passenger Unloading & Loading Zones

Vehicles with ADA Permit Hangtags or License Plates will be allowed to drop off and pick up on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the Tennessee State Museum, north of Locklayer Street. Vehicles may stop; please only drop-off and pick-up.

Scooter Parking Locations

James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Harrison Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (SE corner of intersection)

Rep. John Lewis Way at Junior Gilliam Way (east side of street – between the tree wells)

Bicycle Storage Stations

James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

Parking Lot at Harrison Street and Fourth Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

