Shop from an Array of Local Boutiques at Fashion for a Fraction 2025

The Fashion for a Fraction event will return to the Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall for its winter sale on Sunday, January 26, from 1 pm – 5 pm, with VIP shopping starting at noon. Fashion for a Fraction is a boutique warehouse sale featuring local boutiques offering up to 75% off retail prices.

Here’s what you need to know about the event – general admission is $10. Tickets give guests access to BOGO deals, $10-15 bins, photo ops, and more.

The cost for VIP tickets is $35. This includes all of the General Admission benefits plus early access to the sale at 10 a.m., a complimentary cocktail, and a tote bag full of goodies from event sponsors.

Participating boutiques include Able, Fab’rik, Finnleys, Franklin Road Apparel, Vinnie Louise, and many more.

Visit the website here for a list of participating locations and to purchase tickets.

