Weather 11-13-2024 Rain and Storms Return

Much-needed rain returns today and winds will be gusty. Some storms may be strong. Your weekend is looking good with cooler temps and dry skies.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 66. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers between 9pm and midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

