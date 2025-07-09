Weather 7-9-10-2025 Stormy, Flash Flood Concerns

Rain and strong storms will continue through the weekend

Temperatures will cool

Those in flood prone areas need to be aware.

Severe threat right now is low. Strong storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds are bigger threat. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email