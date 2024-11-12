Celebrate the Holidays with the City of Brentwood this December

The Starbucks cups are red, and Mariah Carey is on the radio, which means the holiday season is here! This December, the City of Brentwood will add to the winter’s festive mood by hosting several popular events.

If you want to get the most out of the 2024 holiday season, make sure you mark these city events on your calendar.

Merry and Bright – 4:30-6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

The Brentwood City Commission will kick off the holiday season with Merry and Bright, featuring the annual tree lighting ceremony. This popular event includes:

Treats in the Brentwood Room: Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the library will provide visitors with cookies in the Brentwood Room. A holiday photobooth will also be available, and the room will include a Hanukkah display and a Santas Around the World display.

Hot Chocolate: The Friends of the Brentwood Library will have free hot chocolate inside the library.

Polar Express Storytime: At 4:45 p.m., the library will host a reading of “The Polar Express.” This event is sold out, but visitors can still enjoy free hot chocolate, treats and music inside the library.

The Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m. on the library’s front lawn. The Ravenwood High School Choir will perform during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Morning With Santa – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

On the first Saturday in December, Santa Claus will make a special visit to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Local children are encouraged to meet St. Nick, have their photo taken, and give him their Christmas wish list. The library will also host magic shows at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Passes are needed for this free event, and they’re available at the Children’s Service Desk.

Neighborhood Luminaries

On Saturday, Dec. 14, neighborhoods throughout Brentwood are encouraged to display luminaries from dusk until 9 p.m. The City sets the date for this event every year, but each Homeowners Association plans the details. As a safety precaution, glow sticks or flameless candles are preferred.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will be the second Sunday of December. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.

Ravenswood Mansion at Christmas

The Ravenswood Mansion, located on 1825 Wilson Pike, will be lit up for the holidays starting the first week of December. Consider using this City-owned venue for a small holiday gathering or the perfect spot for outdoor photos. For more information, visit www.ravenswoodmansion.com or email Kesha Gooding at [email protected].

