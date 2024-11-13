OBITUARY: Richard ‘Mike’ Coleman

Richard “Mike” Coleman, age 82 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Survived by wife, Marvell Coleman; sons, Bryan Coleman and Dwayne (Sherri) Coleman; grandchildren, Tom and Jon Moser, Mackenzie and Ezra Coleman; great-grandchild; and brother, Pat Coleman.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (visitation 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

