WCSO Charges Suspect with Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators today arrested a Hickman County woman and charged her with second degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose at a home on Pinewood Road in Primm Springs, TN.

Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, TN was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment. She’s accused of supplying deadly fentanyl–laced heroin to Robert Mitchell McCord,46, in July 2021. McCord died at his home within minutes after ingesting the heroin.

Andrea Fann is being held on $50,000 bond.

If you are aware of any drug activity in your neighborhood, please call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

