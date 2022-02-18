Today’s Top Stories: February 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 18, 2022.
photo screenshot from Live footage at NewsChannel 5
The jury returned a guilty verdict for Ashley Kroese in the death of City of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. Read More
photo by Tammy Henry
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events. Read More.
Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? Read More
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about this crook’s identity. Read More.
In the February 15, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about what new schools are being built in the district. Read More