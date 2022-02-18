Today’s Top Stories: February 18, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Ruby Falls
Photo - Ruby Falls Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 18, 2022.

Ashley Kroese
photo screenshot from Live footage at NewsChannel 5

1Verdict Returned in Ashley Kroese Trial

The jury returned a guilty verdict for Ashley Kroese in the death of City of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. Read More

Opryland
photo by Tammy Henry

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events. Read More.

310 Tennessee Caves to Visit

Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? Read More

franklin gas station stolen credit card suspect

4Cash Reward for Info on Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card at Franklin Gas Station

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about this crook’s identity. Read More.

rumor mill

5WCS Answers Questions About New Schools Being Built

In the February 15, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about what new schools are being built in the district. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here