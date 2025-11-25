WCS Sets New Reward School Record

It’s a record! Thirty-five Williamson County schools have just been named Reward Schools for the 2024-25 school year. The Tennessee Department of Education made the announcement November 21.

Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing schools in the state.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “A lot of hard work goes into earning these designations, and I am grateful for all of the students, families, teachers and staff who helped make this possible.”

When selecting Reward Schools, achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism rates, English language proficiency, graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are all taken into account.

Congratulations to the district’s 2024-25 Reward Schools:

Allendale Elementary

Arrington Elementary

Bethesda Elementary

Brentwood High

Brentwood Middle

Centennial High

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Clovercroft Elementary

College Grove Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Fairview High

Franklin High

Hillsboro School

Hunters Bend Elementary

Independence High

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longview Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Nolensville Elementary

Nolensville High

Oak View Elementary

Page High

Ravenwood High

Renaissance High

Summit High

Sunset Elementary

Sunset Middle

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Trinity Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Winstead Elementary

Woodland Middle

Source: WCS

