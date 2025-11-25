WCS Sets New Reward School Record

It’s a record! Thirty-five Williamson County schools have just been named Reward Schools for the 2024-25 school year. The Tennessee Department of Education made the announcement November 21.
Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing schools in the state.
“This is a remarkable achievement,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “A lot of hard work goes into earning these designations, and I am grateful for all of the students, families, teachers and staff who helped make this possible.”
When selecting Reward Schools, achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism rates, English language proficiency, graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are all taken into account.
Congratulations to the district’s 2024-25 Reward Schools:
- Allendale Elementary
- Arrington Elementary
- Bethesda Elementary
- Brentwood High
- Brentwood Middle
- Centennial High
- Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Clovercroft Elementary
- College Grove Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
- Hillsboro School
- Hunters Bend Elementary
- Independence High
- Jordan Elementary
- Kenrose Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary
- Longview Elementary
- Mill Creek Elementary
- Nolensville Elementary
- Nolensville High
- Oak View Elementary
- Page High
- Ravenwood High
- Renaissance High
- Summit High
- Sunset Elementary
- Sunset Middle
- Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Trinity Elementary
- Walnut Grove Elementary
- Winstead Elementary
- Woodland Middle
