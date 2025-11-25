Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $681 Million for November 26 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its remarkable climb after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $681 million for Wednesday’s drawing on November 26, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Monday, November 24, 2025, were 8, 16, 26, 30, and 58, with Powerball number 14. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. While no one claimed the jackpot, one ticket sold in Illinois matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $681 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $315.7 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

