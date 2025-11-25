Virtual Meeting Set To Review Williamson County Safety Action Plan

Williamson County will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, December 4 at 6 p.m. to discuss findings and recommendations from the county’s Safety Action Plan.

The meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams, where residents can join online or by phone to hear updates and ask questions. The county encourages anyone interested in transportation safety, roadway improvements, or community planning to attend.

Participants may join using the following:

Microsoft Teams:

http://bit.ly/4rd931t

Meeting ID

298 952 220 724 80 Passcode: E2La7dr2

Dial-In:

(877) 286-5733,,878267804#

United States (Toll-free)

For more information, contact Bryan Hill at [email protected]

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email