WCPR Welcomes New Choral Director and Sets Audition Dates for Chorus

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is thrilled to welcome Lynn Hodges as the new Williamson County Community Chorus Director.

Lynn Hodges is an Alabama native who most recently served as head of Choral Music at Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. Before her time at Lipscomb, she was the head of Music and Worship at Christ Presbyterian Church, where she served for over 30 years. She is an accomplished conductor, vocal coach, producer, writer/arranger, clinician and the author of several best-selling books.

The Williamson County Community Chorus will be holding auditions by appointment for new members in August. Auditions will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up. The Williamson County Community Chorus rehearses every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For information about the Williamson County Community Chorus, including sponsorship opportunities and audition appointments, please contact Victoria Reed at 615-786-0186 ext. 2515 or [email protected] or visit www.wcparksandrec.com.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is a public organization benefitting the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department's programs, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.