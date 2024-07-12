Warren Bradley Partners’ Guide to Enjoying Outdoor Activities this Summer in Middle Tennessee

As lifelong Tennessee residents, we love to share all that this region has to offer! Middle Tennessee is an extraordinarily beautiful place with ample opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. During the summer, there are virtually endless ways to stay active, enjoy nature, and even cool off in the wonderful lakes, rivers, and state parks throughout Nashville and surrounding cities.

To help you plan a summer of outdoor activities, we’ve put together our Warren Bradley Partners guide to recreational activities in the summer. Check out some of our favorite spots and get out there to explore!

Take a Hike

While it might seem too toasty to hike in Middle Tennessee this summer, you would be surprised by how nice it can feel in the hills and forests throughout the region! In Davidson and surrounding counties, you can find an unbelievable number of spectacular hikes that are enjoyable in the summer months. From short strolls through the woods to challenging hikes in the mountains, you can find an excellent hike to enjoy this summer.

David Crockett State Park has more than 10 miles of trails

Warner Park Hiking and Trails is located in Nashville

Burgess Falls has several trails and four epic waterfalls

Fiery Gizzard at South Cumberland State Park is as strenuous as the name suggests!

Make a Splash with Paddling

Middle Tennessee is home to some beautiful bodies of water. From lakes to rivers to waterfalls, there are tons of opportunities to make a splash with a fun water adventure. With how warm it gets in the Nashville area in the summer, paddling can be an excellent way to cool off and enjoy the outdoors. No matter if you’re new to paddling adventures or something of an expert, there are multiple places to enjoy any level of kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddle boarding.

Enjoy a Leisurely Nature Stroll

Rest and relax with a more leisurely adventure this summer. All over Middle Tennessee, there are beautiful nature trails perfect for bird-watching, photography, and sightseeing. In addition, Nashville and Franklin are home to many historical, botanical, and interesting landmarks for outdoor adventures requiring minimal exertion. Choose the level of adventure you desire with these wonderful recreational activities for summer.

Explore on a Biking Adventure

For our truly adventurous friends, Nashville and surrounding areas offer an abundance of biking routes! From paved greenways to mountain biking trails, planning the perfect summer outdoor adventure for you and your family is easy. Many bike trails are located right within Davidson and Williamson County for a fun weekend excursion this summer.

Blaze a trail with biking at Montgomery Bell State Park

The Nashville Greenway system connects multiple areas of Nashville with over 100 miles of shared used paved trails for biking, walking, etc.

Try out mountain biking at the new trail system in Brentwood’s Smith Park

Henry Horton State Park offers great paved trails for biking and is an excellent start for road biking adventures

