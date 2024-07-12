Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is Spicing Things Up this Summer with New Flavors

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has partnered with revolutionary Chinese food company, Fly By Jing to bring their iconic Sichuan Chili Crisp to Jeni’s scoop shops across Nashville. Starting now, ice cream lovers can try this hot, spicy, crispy, and deliciously savory topping with a limited edition “Spice Cream” pairing. Indulge in a waffle cone featuring three Jeni’s flavors – Darkest Chocolate, Salty Caramel and Double Dough – topped with Chili Crisp at no additional cost. Or, try it on the flavor of your choice.

Jeni’s loves Fly By Jing and this unexpected flavor combination so much that they’re giving it away, inviting Jeni’s fans to experience this sweet and spicy flavor experience on them! Quite the summer treat! And select regional stores will also be selling Fly By Jing by the jar, available as a bundle with 3 Jeni’s pints for $40.

