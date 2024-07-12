Country Band Sawyer Brown to Mark 6,000th Show Milestone at Ryman Auditorium

Trailblazing country music group Sawyer Brown is the definition of a road-warrior band. With 40 years under its belt since winning the first-ever Star Search singing competition, the band announced that it will play its 6,000th show on October 1st at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets for the show are on-sale here: sawyerbrown.com/tour.

Throughout Sawyer Brown’s four-decade long career, the band has performed on thousands of stages across the country and world with one of the most rowdy, high-energy sets in the genre. Fans can expect to hear the band’s hit songs including “Some Girls Do,” “Step That Step,” “The Walk,” “The Boys and Me” and more.

“I wanted our 6000th show to be special and what better way to celebrate than at the iconic Ryman Auditorium with the second best 90s band Hot Country Knights,” says Sawyer Brown’s Mark Miller.

Over the last year, Sawyer Brown has celebrated its 40th anniversary milestone with a new documentary “Get Me To The Stage On Time” with Blake Shelton serving as Executive Producer, lead singer Mark Miller’s memoir The Boys And Me: My Life In The Country Music Supergroup Sawyer Brown, and the Shelton-produced album Desperado Troubadours (3.8 via Curb Records). The band will also tour across Canada with GRAMMY-winning 90s country band Shenandoah supporting. It’s all been leading up to this unforgettable show at one of Nashville’s most iconic venues.

