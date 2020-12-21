Waldo’s Chicken and Beer to Open Soon in Franklin

Fast-casual chicken restaurant Waldo’s Chicken and Beer will open soon in Franklin. The sign has been placed on the building at 1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Community Impact Newspaper reports the new Franklin Waldo’s is slated to open in mid-January.

The restaurant focuses on fried and fire-roasted chicken. This location will offer a drive-thru window for takeaway meals for the family or a quick lunch. The menu consists of chicken on the bone, chicken on a bun, in a bowl or basket. The Franklin location will also offer a rotisserie chicken option. Side items include mac n cheese, white beans, potato wedges, collard greens, and side salads.

Waldo’s Chicken and Beer is a Fresh Hospitality concept. At the Liberty Pike location, Fresh has two other concepts Athenian Nail Spa and Vui’s Kitchen.

Other Fresh Hospitality brands include Biscuit Love, The Grilled Cheeserie, Martin’s BBQ, Juice Bar, and more. Unlike the company’s other brands in which Fresh Hospitality partnered with the restaurant’s founders, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer was created in-house.

The first Waldo’s opened in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville in May 2019.