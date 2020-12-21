Holiday Treats at Three Dog Bakery – Order Now!

With just a few days of shopping left, now is a great time to shop local – especially if you’re in search of something delicious for your pup! Three Dog Bakery’s holiday treats are available for ordering and can be ordered ahead. Place your order now, or swing by the store for curbside pickup. Because our case treats have a long shelf life, you can pick up treats now and save them for later.
Pre-Order Your Seasonal Treats Today
- Place your order online here.
- Check for your email confirmation and mark your chosen pickup day/time on your calendar.
- Pick up your goodies at our Mt Juliet location (1982 Providence Pkwy #102)
Here are a few of the items we’re excited to share with you…
1Personalized Stocking Cookie
A crunchy peanut butter cookie shaped like a stocking and dipped in tinted yogurt icing. We will personalize these cookies with your dog’s name in our carob dip. These cookies last approximately 4 weeks at room temperature. Shop here.
2Classic Creme Mini Pack
An adorable pack of your pup’s favorite treat! These fit perfectly in stockings or gift baskets and come in our two most popular flavors: Golden Vanilla and Carob with Peanut Butter. Shop here.
3Dipped Delight Gift Box
A gift boxed set of our classic crunchy peanut butter biscuits dipped in yogurt and carob icings. These treats contain natural preservatives and will last approximately one month at room temperature. Choose from a box of 6 Large Biscuits or 10 Small Biscuits. Shop here.
4Classic Creme Cookie Packages
One of our most popular treats packaged for Christmas! Our dipped classic cremes are decorated with yogurt and carob dips tinted with vegetable dyes and then packaged up adorably for gifting. Choose from the Polar Friends package (includes peanut butter) or the Snowman Cookie Set (peanut free). Shop here.
5Naughty Cookie Box
We sure love those mischievous pups on Santa’s list and made up a box for them! Each box includes:
- Crunchy peanut butter stocking cookie
- Candy cane cutout cookie
- Grinchy Sweater Cookie
- 2 dipped classic cremes
These cookies are all made with wheat flour and last approximately 2-3 weeks at room temperature. Several cookies contain peanut butter and are decorated with yogurt and carob dips tinted with vegetable dyes. Shop here.
6Nice Cookie Box
A sweet box for the nice pups on Santa’s list! Each box includes:
- Crunchy peanut butter stocking cookie
- Candy cane cutout cookie
- FaLaLlama Cookie
- 2 dipped classic cremes
These cookies are all made with wheat flour and last approximately 2-3 weeks at room temperature. Several cookies contain peanut butter and are decorated with yogurt and carob dips tinted with vegetable dyes. Shop here.
Remember Holiday Gift Packages!
Want to do something extra special this year? Snag one of our Holiday Gift Packages with personalized pet treats, stocking stuffers, and more.
Avoid the Crowds – Shop Now!
Shop in-store or place an order online for curbside pickup. Feel free to give us a call at (615) 701-2128 to talk through all our options and complete a transaction.
Three Dog Bakery is located at:
1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
For information, call (615) 701-2128 or contact Three Dog Bakery online.