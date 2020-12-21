For those looking to adopt a pet this holiday season, the Williamson County Animal Center offers Christmas morning delivery!

Any pet adopted from the shelter December 17-24 will be eligible for free ‘touchless’ Christmas morning delivery (within Williamson County). “Every year,” said Debbie Sims, spokesperson for the shelter, “Santa asks for our help with deliveries in this area. We keep the pets safe and warm until Christmas morning.”

Right now, the adoption fee for all adult dogs and cats (1 yr. or older) is reduced to $25 from December 17-24. Fees for kittens remain at $50 and puppies at $85.

Holiday Hours

Williamson County Animal Center will close at 3:00 p.m. on December 24, and remain closed through Monday, December 28. The shelter will also close at 3:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and remain closed January 1. In addition, the intake department will be closed December 24 and December 31. If you find a stray animal on these dates, call 615-790-5550.