Wabash Southern Kitchen Opens in Nolensville

Wabash Southern Kitchen is now open in Nolensville at 7301 Nolensville Road in the former Southern Hospitality Diner location.

On social media, they shared, “Thank you, Nolensville! Your incredible support at the Buttercup Festival made our day! We had a blast meeting each and every one of you. We’re so grateful for your enthusiasm for Wabash Southern Kitchen!”

The menu was shared, showing three starters: boiled peanuts described as deep south boiled peanuts with a hint of cajun kick. There is also a selection of sandwiches from pimento cheese, chicken salad, and fried chicken. Entrees feature a hot chicken bowl and fried chicken tenders.

Everything on the menu is $10 or less, which is hard to find when dining out. You can even end your meal with a moon pie.

Hours of operation listed are Tuesday-Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.

