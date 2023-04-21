GEODIS Park Introduces ‘Past the Pitch’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 20, 2023) – GEODIS Park, Nashville’s newest entertainment destination, introduced today ‘Past the Pitch’, a series of events and activities beyond soccer taking place at the stadium in 2023. Tickets for all the events listed below are now on sale.

2023 Concert Series: A concert-ready venue, GEODIS Park will welcome three shows in 2023 including the first-ever concert to take place at the stadium: Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour, on June 7; Guns N’ Roses on Aug. 26 and P!nk, Summer Carnival on Sept. 22.

MLS, Major League Singles Series: Join Music City Matchmakers and mix and mingle with Nashville’s most eligible singles in the exclusive Goal Post Club. Enjoy a free drink on us and a backstage tour of GEODIS Park. Last year, over 400 singles gathered to meet each other while experiencing a Nashville SC match.

Summer Fest at GEODIS Park: Kick off summer at this new family friendly event taking place June 23-25. Kicking off in style with a Friday night party (21 and older), Saturday and Sunday will include a wide variety of activities such as yoga on the pitch, pickleball, cornhole and soccer activities on the pitch, a beer garden, live music, a kid’s zone, local food vendors, a stadium tour and more!

Dash at the Castle 5K Run: Join us for the only official run in the dark in Nashville this summer. A memorable 5K experience filled with live music, lights and glowing sticks for all. Run, walk, skip or dance your way into GEODIS Park. Registration includes a ticket to an upcoming Nashville SC match.

Music City Brewers Fest: Nashville’s original beer festival is moving to GEODIS Park in 2023. Taste approximately 50 breweries and over 100 beverages in your souvenir cup. Enjoy live music, a DJ, yard games and sample tasty beverages while supporting Operation Stand Down Tennessee, the only comprehensive Veteran-serving agency in Middle Tennessee connecting Veterans with careers, community and crisis services. This event is for individuals 21 and older.

A full breakdown of events and ticketing information is listed below:

DATE EVENT TICKETS May 19 Major League Singles Event Here June 7 Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour Concert Here June 23-25 Summer Fest at GEODIS Park Here July 5 Dash at the Castle 5K Here July 14 Brewer’s Festival Here Aug. 10 Major League Singles Event Here Aug. 26 Guns N’ Roses, Concert Here Sep. 22 P!nk, Summer Carnival Concert Here Oct. 6 Major League Singles Event Here

In addition to these events, GEODIS Park will continue to serve as the home of Nashville SC. Tickets for Nashville SC matches can be found at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.