Jackson’s Ninth Inning Homer Helps Sounds End Losing Streak

It was a close game between the Nashville Sounds and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, with the Sounds coming out on top with a 3-1 victory on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The game was a pitcher’s duel until the Jumbo Shrimp got a run off Caleb Boushley in the sixth inning. But the Sounds bounced back in the ninth inning, with Keston Hiura reaching on a fielding error and Abraham Toro singling to bring him to third. Sounds catcher Alex Jackson then hit a three-run homer to left off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Dylan Bice to give the Sounds the lead.

Bennett Sousa shut down Jacksonville in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for Nashville. Janson Junk will start for the Sounds in their next game against Jacksonville tomorrow night.

Right-hander Janson Junk (1-0, 0.90) will try to break the losing skid in his first start of the series tomorrow night. Jacksonville’s Ronald Bolaños. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the seventh. He’s batting .364 (12-for-33) during the hitting streak.

Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a second inning double. During the streak, Singleton is batting .295 (13-for-44) with three home runs, six RBI and 11 walks.

Prior to his go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth, Alex Jackson was 0-for-19 over his past four games.

Source: Nashville Sounds

