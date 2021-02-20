Video: Gorgeous Snowfall in Downtown Franklin

Franklin on Foot owner Joe Bamford captured the most dreamy video of snow falling in downtown Franklin – nighttime in the public square in downtown Franklin with the snow falling as the street lights add the perfect amount of glimmer. It almost looks like it’s a scene from a movie.

The melting of the snow begins this weekend with a projected high of 61 next Wednesday!

Watch the video above Bamford took of snow falling in downtown Franklin and the video below of some great snow scenes from around downtown. For the latest news, visit Franklin on Foot’s Facebook page.

Check out our collection of snow photos here!