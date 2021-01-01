Morning Source: Franklin on Foot

Morning Source

Guest: Franklin on Foot



Originally Aired: December 11, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Joe Bamford, the new owner of Franklin on Foot. Franklin on Foot offers walking ghost tours, a Southern Food tour and more.

Joe Bamford recently purchased Franklin on Foot from founder Margie Thessin. Margie shared on Facebook:

“I’ve sold Franklin on Foot and retired. I’m happy to say I found a most able steward of the business who will continue our fabulous (if I do say myself) tours into the future.

His name is Joe Bamford, like me a Florida native who moved north to make Tennessee his home, and I know he’ll be great. Some local folks might know his sister Hollie Rollins who owns Savory Spice Shop.

Joe has already led a number of our ever-popular Haunted Franklin tour as well as our Southern food tours, and he’ll soon be up to speed on the other tours. In the meanwhile, I’ll continue to give our Classic Franklin and Civil War tours.

I’m happy to report that Robert Blythe will continue to lead Haunted Franklin tours too.

Thank you to the community fo your support over the past 17 years.”

Learn more about Franklin on Foot here.

