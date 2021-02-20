5 Recipes to Make on a Cold Day

The snow will soon be gone but it’s still cold outside. Try these five comfort food recipes, from All Recipes, which are perfect for a chilly day. Bonus – These recipes use ingredients you may already have in your pantry, so if you have yet to venture to the store, you may still have everything you need for these recipes.

PrevNext 1. Fluffy Pancakes photo by All Recipes/Footballgirl16 If you typically use a mix, this recipe is an easy make from scratch recipe for pancakes. And during a snow day, breakfast can happen any time of the day. Ingredients ¾ cup milk

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter, melted

cooking spray Find directions here. 2. Turkey Chili with Dumplings photo by All Recipes Instead of making separate cornbread for your chili, this combines both making it a one-dish recipe. Ingredients 1 pound lean ground turkey

1 large onion, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 (14.5 ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 (15.5 ounce) can no-salt added dark kidney beans, undrained

1 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

1 cup frozen corn

4 tablespoons sliced jarred jalapenos

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder Find directions here. 3. Grandma’s Italian Grilled Cheese Sandwich photo by All Recipes This recipe is an Italian twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich which always sounds good after a day out in the snow. Ingredients 3 eggs

2 T Milk

2 t garlic powder

2 t Italian seasoning

2 T grated Parmesan Cheese

6 Slices of American Cheese

12 Slices of Sandwich Bread Find directions here. 4. Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies photo by All Recipes The best way to end a day is with a sweet treat. These cookies are ones that will rival any bakery cookie. Ingredients 2 C of All Purpose Flour

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

3/4 C unsalted butter, melted

1 C packed brown sugar

1/2 C white sugar

1 T vanilla extract

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 C semi-sweet chocolate chips Find the directions here. 5. Snowball Cookies photo by All Recipes These cookies only have four ingredients and look like mini-snowballs. Ingredients 1 lb of unsaled butter softened

1 C of Confectioners sugar

4 1/2 C All Purpose Flour

1 C of finely chopped walnuts – optional

1/2 C of Confectioners sugar as needed Find directions here.