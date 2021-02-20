Registration Opens for Virtual College Fair

Williamson County high school students will have the chance to hear from dozens of colleges and universities during the Tennessee Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (TACRAO) Virtual College Fair.

More than 50 institutions are scheduled to give short presentations and answer questions Thursday, March 4. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and students may select which sessions they wish to attend. Students, parents and counselors are welcome to attend multiple sessions throughout the evening.

Once registered, participants will receive a unique link to join the Zoom webinar. Sessions will be recorded for those who are unable to watch live. To register and see the session schedule, visit the Virtual College Fair StriveScan page. The event is free to attend.

Additional virtual fairs are scheduled in April. More information about registration will be released in March. The dates and times of those fairs are listed below.