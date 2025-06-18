WCS Across the Board – June 16, 2025



The Williamson County School Board approved a new Wireless Communications policy at its June 16 meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the speakers and spoke about summer activities happening in the schools. He also spoke about the budget.

In Student Spotlights, the Board celebrated several athletic State championships. Brentwood High’s David Ashburn and Kevin Spivey won the TSSAA Boys Unified Shot Put State Championship. They are coached by Stephen Brock. The Brentwood High girls tennis team is the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Girls Class AA Team champions. Brentwood High’s Drew Miller and Stephen Smith won the TSSAA Boys Class AA Doubles championship. They are coached by Kristen Young. Also from Brentwood, the BHS girls lacrosse team is the TSSAA Girls Class AA Lacrosse State champions. They are coached by Heather Dobbins.

From Centennial High, Larkin Johnson is the TSSAA Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter State champion. Gavin Johnson is the TSSAA Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter State champion. They are coached by Liz McClain and BJ Taylor.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall won two State titles: one in the TSSAA Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter category and one in the Girls Class AAA 800-Meter category. She is coached by Kyle Manderfield. Nolensville High’s boys lacrosse team won the TSSAA Boys Class AA State championship. The lacrosse team is coached by Tom Pettit.

Page High’s Sophia Boutros, Gaby Boutros, Natalie Smith and Nigella Smith won the TSSAA Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay State title. They are coached by Marcos Harris. The Page High girls lacrosse team is the TSSAA Class A Lacrossee State champions. The team is coached by Dana Fasano.

At the middle school level, Page Middle’s baseball team took home the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AA Baseball State title. The baseball coach is Mike McKibben.

Sunset Middle’s Scotlyn Szabo is the TMSAA Girls Class AA 1,600-Meter State champion. She is coached by Alicia Arnold.

Woodland Middle’s DJ Quarles, Oliver Brown, Christian Eaves and Hayden Primm won the TMSAA Boys Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.

On the academic side, two Ravenwood High students recently earned perfect ACT composite scores: Joseph Larson and Samantha Tatalovich.

In New Business, the Board:

Adopted the Evaluation of the Superintendent (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget Items: General Purpose School Fund Summer Learning Camps Grant – $4,400,725 General Purpose School Fund Summer Learning Transportation Grant – $798,171 General Purpose School Fund Fine Arts Donation – Gibson – $49,410 General Purpose School Fund Fine Arts Donation – Dunaway – $1,000 General Purpose School Fund TCAT Donation Dual Enrollment – $5,737.23 Central Cafeteria Fund Commodities Increase – $570,286.12 2024-2025 Budget Adjustments Final Year End Intra-Category General Purpose School Fund 2024-2025 Budget Adjustments Final Year End Intra-Category Central Cafeteria 2024-2025 Budget Adjustments Final Year End Intra-Category Extended School Program Capital Resolution Intent to Fund – $14,135,800 Differentiated Pay (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following Board Policies on First and Final Reading: Testing Programs Middle School Examinations Wireless Communications (New)

Approved the following Board Policies on Second Reading: Student and Parent/Guardian Rights to Access Tests and Quizzes, as amended Student Wellness



In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: May 19, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes ePlan Applications for FY 2026 to include ESEA Grants, Special Education IDEA Part B, Special Education IDEA Pre-School, and CTE Carl Perkins Sunset Elementary Shade Structure Sunset Middle Exterior LED Sign Longview Elementary Early Childhood Playground Middle Tennessee Easement Request at Sunset Elementary and Middle Schools Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

A Special-Called School Board meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 20, at 5 p.m. The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 18, at 6:30 p.m.

