Ravenwood High Band Performs at CMA Fest

Students in the Ravenwood High marching band had the experience of a lifetime when they kicked off Country Music Association (CMA) Fest on June 5.

The group traveled to Nashville that morning to perform in front of the Music City Center.

“We just had a nice performance that the CMA Fest graciously invited us to,” said RHS student Noah Bischof. “We just got to play music that we love, and we’re just trying to build a community. I love all the people you meet. It’s amazing.”

The Ravenwood High band is directed by Briana Vogt and Roby Fay.

1 of 6

More Photos

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email