Vanderbilt’s Fraley and Williams Officially Named to 2024 U.S. Olympic Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee today announced its official roster for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team with Vanderbilt track and field graduate student Veronica Fraley and alumna Lily Williams among the 592 athletes who will represent Team USA this summer in Paris.

Fraley will make her Olympic debut in Paris, qualifying by placing third in the discus at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. In her final collegiate season, she became Vandy’s third-ever individual NCAA champion when she won the discus title in June. During the season, she also collected a gold medal in the shot put and silver in the discus at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

The Paris Olympics will be Williams’ (BA ’16) second Olympic Games. She and her teammates brought home a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. That year, she was a part of the squad that won the World Championship to qualify for the Olympics.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email