Turkey Trot Benefiting GraceWorks Ministries Returns on Thanksgiving Day

It’s time to dust off those running/walking shoes for the annual Turkey Trot benefiting GraceWorks Ministries to help struggling families.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company ® (Jackson®) and Atmos Energy are co-presenting sponsors of the 25th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning 5K/10K run/walk and Kids Turkey Chase Nov. 28 in the heart of Cool Springs. The family-friendly event, starting at 2000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin, winds around the Carothers Boulevard/CoolSprings Galleria area.

“What a great way to give thanks! At Jackson, we are committed to engaging with nonprofits in our communities that are doing work to support strong families and create economic opportunities,” said Susannah Berry, Director of Corporate Philanthropy, Jackson.

“GraceWorks does an incredible job assisting families in Williamson County with their most critical needs, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone Turkey Trot anniversary with them.”

The Turkey Trot is a feel-good, do-good time, attracting about 3,300 runners/walkers each year. In addition to the 10K and 5K, the event includes a Kids’ Turkey Chase. Proceeds enable GraceWorks to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives by providing food, shelter and support. In 2023-24 GraceWorks served 14,939 unduplicated people.

“Atmos Energy is thankful for our long-standing partnership with GraceWorks Ministries,” said Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “From their faith driven work to combat hunger in our community to assisting our neighbors in need with rent and energy assistance, GraceWorks is unmatched.”

All Turkey Trot information is available at www.turkeytrotfranklin.com. Registration is $50 per person for the 10K, $45 for the 5K and $15 for the Kids’ Turkey Chase for children 9 and younger. Forming a 10K or 5K team of four or more gives $5 off each registration.

Those who have not registered beforehand can register the morning of the event.

Registration begins at 6:15 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. The 10K starts at 7 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m. and the Kids’ Turkey Chase at 9 a.m.

Participants can choose an option to fundraise when they register. Those who choose to fundraise by asking for the support of friends, neighbors, co-workers, relatives and utter strangers will win prizes based on the amount raised. Fundraising prizes and information are shown on the Turkey Trot website.

This year’s sponsors so far are Jackson and Atmos as event sponsors as well as Platinum Level: Boyle Meridian Cool Springs (also Bib Sponsor), Dale and Associates and Fleet Feet; Gold Level: Avenue Construction, Bradymade, Nissan North America, Superior Exteriors, Kroger, Granges, Crosier Hudson Family Law and Culture Apparel; Bronze Level: Williamson Health.

GraceWorks is a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center. For 29 years, it has provided Food, Shelter and Support for neighbors in need.

