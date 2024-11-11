Assisting Hands Home Care Launches in Middle Tennessee

Assisting Hands Home Care, a leading provider of in-home care services, today announced its expansion into Middle Tennessee. The company is committed to providing exceptional, personalized care that allows seniors to age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes.

Assisting Hands Home Care offers a wide range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each client, including:

● Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Help with essential tasks such as bathing, dressing and grooming.

● Memory Care: Specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of cognitive impairment.

● Respite Care: Short-term care solutions to provide relief for family caregivers.

● Post-Surgery Care: Assistance with recovery and rehabilitation after surgery.

● Fall Prevention: Strategies to reduce the risk of falls and promote safety.

● Companionship: Friendly visits and social engagement to combat loneliness and isolation.

“We are thrilled to bring our compassionate and reliable care to the Middle Tennessee community,” said Mandy Jerin, President at Franklin’s Assisting Hands Home Care and Middle Tennessee resident. “Our goal is to empower seniors to live independently and with dignity, while providing peace of mind to their families.”

Assisting Hands Home Care’s Franklin office can be reached at 615.234.6444 or [email protected].

