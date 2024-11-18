TSU Prevails in Tight Conference Battle Against Gardner-Webb

NOVEMBER 16, 2024 – Tennessee State emerged victorious in a hard-fought conference matchup against Gardner-Webb, securing a 23-20 win at Spangler Stadium. The Tigers established an early lead with two first-quarter touchdown passes from quarterback Draylen Ellis.

The defensive battle intensified in the second quarter as Gardner-Webb responded with a touchdown run by Carson Gresock, narrowing the gap. The Bulldogs’ defense showed resilience, keeping Tennessee State scoreless through the middle quarters.

Quarterback Performance:

Player Team Passing Yards TDs INTs Ellis, Draylen TSU 220 2 0 Ridell, Tyler GWU 207 0 0

The fourth quarter saw renewed offensive energy from both teams. Tennessee State’s Jaden McGill punched in a crucial touchdown run, followed by a field goal from James Lowery that proved to be the difference-maker.

Running Back Stats:

Player Team Rushing Yards TDs Avg/Carry McGill, Jaden TSU 100 1 4.8 Saydee, Edward GWU 68 1 3.9

Gardner-Webb’s late touchdown run by Edward Saydee wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit, as Tennessee State’s defense held firm in the final minutes to secure their eighth win of the season.

