Spring Hill’s Grecian Restaurant to Host 7th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery will once again host a free Thanksgiving Day meal this year. This event is open to all, especially anyone in need, first responders, emergency room staff, sick, elderly, or people spending the holiday alone.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Nov. 28

WHERE: 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill

“No one should be without a warm Thanksgiving meal or companionship,” Owners Frank and Sasa Georgalos said. “No prior registration is needed, just come and enjoy! We will be serving until 3 p.m., or until we run out of food.”

The traditional Thanksgiving meal is available for dine-in, carry out or for delivery. For a meal to be delivered, sign up is required on the restaurant website. Also, volunteers and those interested in making food donations will find a sign-up form on the website. Click here: https://www.restaurantspringhill.com.

Donations may be brought to the restaurant at 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill. For drop-off days and times, call 615-302-4808.

The grateful owners continued. “Let’s make this Thanksgiving a day filled with memories and giving. Thank you all for your support!”

Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery in Spring Hill, Tennessee served more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals in 2023. The restaurant also has a “pay it forward” board where customers can prepay for meals for those in need.

